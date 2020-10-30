Robert L. Stairs 1937 – 2020 BATH – Robert L. Stairs, 82, of Washington Street died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Island Falls on November 12, 1937, a son of Leslie Russell and Evelyn V. (Longfellow) Stairs. He attended schools in Island Falls and entered the U.S. Army. He was employed at various places throughout the country and moved to Bath in 1970. He was employed at Bath Iron Works as a computer engineer, retiring in 2002. He had wintered in Florida since his retirement. He was a life member of the Bath Lodge of Elks where he was trustee for 8 years and a life member of the American Legion Smith Tobey Post 21 in Bath. He is survived by his brother, Gene Osmond and his wife Caroline of Phippsburg. Burial will be at Island Falls Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

