Today, the fundamental right to a safe and legal abortion is on the line because of Sen. Susan Collins.

In 2018, Collins cast the deciding vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, who ruled to restrict abortion access the first chance he got. Collins has also voted for more than 175 of Trump’s judges, including many who are hostile toward reproductive rights.

Additionally, Collins voted to put Amy Coney Barrett on the U.S. Court of Appeals, and now as Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Barrett may cast the deciding vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Collins knows that most Mainers think abortion should be legal, but she announced that she would vote against nominating Barrett only after she knew her vote would not matter.

This shows that when it counts, Collins isn’t with Mainers; she’s with Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell. Sen. Collins works for us and she’s not doing her job.

Grace Bukowski-Thall

Portland

