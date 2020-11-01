This week brings the election edition of Deep Water – by which I mean it is about the people. And the people, as we see in Roger Carpentter’s poem “Biology,” are complex, with astonishingly intricate individual needs, acts and interiors. As the speaker in this poem walks down the street to a political meeting, surrounded by other people all going somewhere, he marvels at what I hope we can all take a moment to marvel at together this Election Day: the miracles that are walking around out there, right next to us.

Roger Carpentter has published poems in the Bangor Daily News, on FT.com, and in the Moon Pie Press anthology “Sun Shining on Snow.” He lives in Freeport.

Poets, please note that submissions to Deep Water are now open. Deep Water is especially eager to share poems by Black writers, writers of color, indigenous writers, and other underrepresented voices. There is a link to submit in the credits below.

Biology

By Roger Carpentter

Biology is happening in the street.

People walk past

breathing bleeding digesting decaying

under their skin and clothes.

How distracting to consider all this

while going to a meeting

to discuss politics and money

waiting to cross at the corner.

And each passing body hosts others

in tiny multitudes

merging and diverging on paths of blood and guts

hidden by shells of flesh and fabric.

Consider how this chaotic matter next to you

organizes into a face with eyes and a voice

unique among billions of others

all carrying their own communities

of vegetable and animal life

All of it somehow managing

to get to this street corner

and stand next to you, thinking.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Biology,” copyright © 2020 by Roger Carpentter, appears by permission of the author. Submissions to Deep Water are open now and through the end of November. For more information, go to mainewriters.org/deep-water.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: