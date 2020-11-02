A girl, Carina Helene Guzman-Bass born to Delia O and Anneliese Joy Guzman-Bass on October 24, 2020 of Brunswick, Maine. Maternal grandparents, Jean and Brenden Bass of Brunswick, Maine. Spouse grandparents, Lucia and Baldemar Guzman of San Antonio, Texas. Sibling, Mateo Nathaniel Guzman-Bass.

A boy, Grayson Robert Wiswell born to Samuel James and Hannah Marie (Miller) Wiswell on October 26, 2020 Of West Gardiner, Maine. Maternal grandparents, Paul Miller and Dave Selmer of Saco, Maine, Susan Miller-Barrows of Augusta, Maine. Paternal grandparents, Robert Wiswell and Shelly Brown of Orland, Maine, Katherine and Bob Frizzle of Richmond, Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: