BRUNSWICK — Police arrested a Brunswick man Monday morning after he allegedly threatened motorists with a knife near the Rusty Lantern convenience store in Cook’s Corner.

According to police, the man left in a vehicle before officers arrived, but witnesses gave police a description of the vehicle, which police found nearby on Farley Road a few minutes later. The driver was Richard Letourneau, 54, of Brunswick, according to a news release.

Letourneau was charged with refusing to submit to arrest or detention and threatening display of a weapon. Both are Class D crimes punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine. Letourneau posted $500 cash bail and was released from the police department. His vehicle has been impounded and the investigation continues.

Police believe the altercation started as a result of a road rage incident.

According to Police Chief Scott Stewart, police are looking for witnesses, but it appears Letourneau remained in his vehicle while he allegedly threatened other motorists. A knife could be seen in the vehicle, but police were still seeking a search warrant to search the vehicle as of early Monday afternoon, Stewart said.

