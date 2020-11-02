Making It Work is a live, interactive online series that brings together business leaders who are finding new ways to retain and generate revenue.

Come January, a host of new procedures will be federally approved for telehealth services, an area of medical care that has exploded since the start of the pandemic. Providers have seen increased patient access and cost savings from telehealth services, while patients get more convenient care. Several Maine companies that self insure are incorporating telehealth services into their coverage plans, perhaps hoping for results like one New York company that saw employee participation rates in diabetes screening jump from 40 percent to 90 percent when it was offered as a telehealth service. But barriers remain, especially around payment parity for providers and the sketchy nature of rural broadband in Maine.

Discussion will be moderated by Business Projects Editor Carol Coultas.

On the panel:

Danielle Louder, Northeast Telehealth Resource Center

Danielle Louder is Program Director for the Northeast Telehealth Resource Center (NETRC), where she leads efforts focused on implementation and growth of telehealth programs throughout the NETRC region, (New England, New York and New Jersey). This includes collaborating with colleagues from the University of Vermont Telemedicine Program to carry out regional efforts, and with the National Consortium of TRCs on nation-wide efforts to advance the reach and impact of telehealth. Ms. Louder also serves as Co-Director of Medical Care Development’s Public Health Division.

Additional panelists to be announced.

