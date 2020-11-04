BUXTON — Republican incumbent Mark Blier of Buxton has been reelected in House District 22, representing part of Buxton, Limington, part of Standish and part of Limerick.

Blier tallied 3,071 votes, defeating Democrat Richard Fitzgerald of Buxton with 1,610 and Green Independent Michael Barden III of Limington, 927.

Blier, 52, carried each of the four towns.

“I’m very humbled by the people who voted for me,” he said. “Thankful.”

Blier said going into his second term he’s more prepared and confident – ready to serve.

He also serves on the Buxton Board of Selectmen.

