BIDDEFORD — In all four of the State Legislative races representing Biddeford, Democratic candidates were victorious.

Incumbent State Senator Susan Deschambault, earned 12,732 votes versus the 9,592 for Republican Robert Daigle, for Senate District 32, which includes Alfred, Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Kennebunkport and Lyman.

Democrat Trace Gere garnered 3,359 votes, versus 2,473 for Republic Stedman Seavey, winning House District 9, which includes part of Biddeford and Kennebunkport.

Democrat Erin Sheehan’s 2,662 votes led her to success over Republican Timothy Keenan with 1,263 votes, for House District 12, which includes part of Biddeford.

Democrat Ryan Fecteau was unopposed to retain his House District 11 seat, which includes part of Biddeford. The assistant House majority leader is likely to be the House speaker in the new legislative session.

Engaging young voters and their concerns, including climate change, racial disparity, student debt, education, training, employment opportunities, are important, Deschambault said.

The three-term senator said in her next term, “I’ll continue to communicate honestly and respectfully without regard for political affiliation and collaborate with fellow legislators to improve statewide services for all Mainers.”

In addition, she said, “I will work diligently by focusing on criminal justice reform and addressing the needed full reopening of schools and small businesses. This will increase revenue and lead to a balanced budget.”

Gere said, “I will bring a focus on sustainable economic development, including supporting regional economic linkages, developing new Maine industries, and educating and building our workforce.”

“We need to prioritize services that sustain the health and safety of Maine people, keep working people employed, look for savings in less essential areas, and close tax loopholes,” she said.

Sheehan said she also wants to address the concerns of the next generation of Mainers. She said she plans to “work tirelessly to represent my neighbors, collaborating with my colleagues in good faith and good humor to promote legislation that makes life better in Biddeford and across Maine.”

Her goals, Sheehan said, are “to keep housing affordable, make health care accessible, and increase economic opportunity so Biddeford can be a vibrant city where everyone has a chance to contribute and enjoy.”

