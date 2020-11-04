SACO — Democrats won all but one state legislative races in the districts that represent Saco on Nov. 3.

Democrat Donna Bailey beat Republican Craig Pendleton, 13,176 to 10,977 for Senate District 31, which includes Hollis, Limington, Old Orchard Beach and Saco; and part of Buxton.

In House District 14, which includes part of Saco, Democrat Lynn Copeland defeated Republican Theodore Sirois, 3,855 to 2,233; in District 15, which also includes part of Saco, Democrat Margaret O’Neil defeated Republican Marc Chappell, 3,420 to 2,482; and in District 16, which includes part of Buxton, Hollis and part of Saco, Republican Nathan Carlow defeated Democrat David Durrell, 3,162 to 2,942.

Bailey, who is serving her second term in the House of Representatives said to address loss of state revenue, she would “first cut discretionary spending. Only if that is not enough to close the gap, should we look at increasing revenue.”

In addition, she said, one of her goals is lower the property tax burden on Maine’s senior citizens to allow them to remain in their homes.

Copeland said she wants to ” cut discretionary spending, increase revenue while protecting the needy.” She would also

like to “entice businesses to Maine to broaden the tax base and create jobs,” and create a “local option sales tax for towns to target needs.”

“The most pressing matter facing first time voters is climate change,” she said. “Immediate scientific action is required to combat this clear and present threat.” She also said she is concerned about the foster care system and that it needs “more support and creative solutions.”

O’Neil said, “along with the handful of representatives under the age of 30, I hope to bring a fresh and necessary perspective to state policy outcomes. One of my greatest concerns in seeking office is our economy and where we are going in the next 10 to 20 years. It will be my priority to attract skilled and educated young people and make Maine a feasible place for them to work and live. We need to facilitate greater economic opportunity now and for future generations.”

Education, Carlow told the American Journal, needs to be one of the government’s highest priorities. Continuing to invest in education can accomplish several things, including reducing local property taxes, attract more people to Maine to live and work, and “perhaps most importantly” retain high school and college graduates who have been leaving the state in search of opportunities.

“In turn, this will enable us to restore the jobs that have been vacated by retirees, particularly those working as medical professionals, civil engineers and teachers,” Carlow said.

He also favors the state funding schools at 55% as mandated, which he said is critical to help ease the local tax burden.

Affordable health care remains an issue that affects economic well-being and still must be addressed, Carlow said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: