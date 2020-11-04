OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Both the state senator and state representative to represent Old Orchard Beach in the next legislative session will be Democrats.

Voters elected Democrat Donna Bailey, over Republican Craig Pendleton, 13,176 to 10,977 for Senate District 31, which includes Hollis, Limington, Old Orchard Beach and Saco, and part of Buxton.

Incumbent Democrat Lori Gramlich was the victor over Republican challenger Sharri MacDonald, 3,346 to 2,711, for House District 13, which includes Old Orchard Beach.

Bailey, who is serving her second term in the House of Representatives said to address loss of state revenue, she would “first cut discretionary spending. Only if that is not enough to close the gap, should we look at increasing revenue.”

In addition, she said, one of her goals is lower the property tax burden on Maine’s senior citizens to allow them to remain in their homes.

What’s important, Gramlich said,” is funding public education, protecting our environment, providing services

to veterans, promoting a sustainable economy, while being fiscally responsible are priorities for both our town and our party,” as is “assuring post-secondary education is affordable, addressing student loan debt, decreasing school violence and assuring their voices are heard and represented.”

