SACO — Voters in Saco elected former School Board member Kevin Lafortune and political newcomer Jennifer Preble to the Saco School Board in contested races on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The third person elected, Sarah Truman was unopposed in her bid for the Ward 6 seat; incumbent Stanley Mozden did not seek re-election.

In Ward 2, Preble was elected with 703 votes, leading the pack of three candidates. Anna McCard earned 542 votes, while Joshua Parks earned 399. Incumbent Lynn Leary did not seek re-election.

Preble said the board’s biggest challenge is a lack of transparent communication in the community, and pledged a reversal, through policy initiatives or a change in central office leadership.

In Ward 4, Lafortune, who served as School Board chair from 2013 to 2015, was elected to the board with 992 votes, while incumbent Stephen Shiman earned 524 votes, and Michael Vitiello, 341.

Lafortune said the biggest challenge facing the board is restoring trust in school leadership. As well, he said he wants to improve transparency and restart facilities planning.

The winners were elected to three-year terms.

