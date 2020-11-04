The state distributes to local counties a detailed checklist to follow during a recount, including retabulating ballots, sometimes by hand and sometimes by refeeding ballots through machine tabulators. Winnebago Deputy Clerk Julie Barthels recalled that the county marshaled 40 people a day to recount all of the county’s more than 84,000 individual ballots by hand in 2016. “It went very smoothly, and we are hoping this one will be the same,” she said.

Is the process likely to go okay?

State and local officials in Wisconsin expressed confidence that they are prepared to conduct prompt and secure recounts. They noted the state has traditionally had close elections and has conducted numerous recounts in the past. Still, clerks said the process can be stressful, given the intense scrutiny and the resources needed to finish. Brown County clerk Sandy Juno is a veteran of many recounts but said none matched 2016, the first full-scale presidential recount in Wisconsin.

“What we went through in 2016 was a totally different experience, and the pressure was horrible,” she said.

After the sprint of a November election, she had to quickly assemble a staff, judges from the political parties, and even rent a large facility in Green Bay and then furnish it, costs ultimately borne by the candidate requesting the recount. In the end, about 30 people spent seven long days together, each poring over more than 125,000 ballots.

Unlike 2016, clerks this time will have to account for the coronavirus.

In Ashland County, on the shores of Lake Superior, the last recount was conducted in the county board chambers. In 2016, four teams of workers counted every ballot by hand under the close watch of observers.

“We had observers, and inspectors and clerks helping us collect these ballots, so it was a wide variety of people,” said county clerk Heather Schutte. “This year, it is going to be challenging, because I am not sure how we are going to do this and keep the six-foot distance and remain sanitary.” She anticipates renting a larger space and moving the operation there.