SCARBOROUGH — Political neophyte Sophia Warren defeated incumbent Shawn Babine for the House District 29 seat, which covers part of Scarborough.

Warren, an independent, received 2,544 votes, while Babine, a Democrat, received 2,294. Former school board and local Chamber of Commerce member Analee Rosenblatt, a Scarborough Republican, garnered 1,848 votes.

Warren, 25, is a self-employed online merchandise seller. She said she worked for U.S. Sen. Angus King in Washington in 2019, and worked on the national campaign staff of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and California earlier this year, but has never held political office herself.

Warren has volunteered with the Scarborough Land Trust, Camp Susan Curtis and the Scarborough Food Pantry. She also served as youth coach and community-involvement director in sports programs, Libby-Mitchell American Legion Post 76 in Scarborough and Scarborough Youth Sports Forum.

Warren said she was going to focus on climate change in office, along with pandemic recovery, health care, and protecting small businesses.

“I feel excited to get to work,” she said.

Babine, 54, a senior banking manager, is a local political veteran, having served on the Scarborough School Board and as chairman of the town council before first running for the District 29 seat. He also served as a member for three on the Cumberland County Budget Advisory Committee. While in the House, he served on the Committee on Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business.

This week, Babine said this was the first three-way race he has ever run in.

“I really wasn’t sure what to expect,” he said. “I think all three of us were very good candidates.”

“I wish Sophia the very best of luck,” he added.

As to his future plans in politics, Babine said he wasn’t sure. “We’ll answer that question in a year, maybe two,” he said.

