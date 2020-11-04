Midcoast woman named Maine Realtor of the Year

Patti Lawton of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty in Brunswick has been named the 2020 Maine State Realtor of the Year. The Maine Association of Realtors annually bestows the award to a member who has made significant contributions to the advancement of the real estate profession and the community at large. Lawton was awarded the honor at the association’s virtual convention Oct. 8. Lawton has been a realtor since 1991 and for decades has served in leadership positions at the local, state and national realtor associations and with community nonprofits including Tedford, Mid-Coast Maine Community Action and Habitat for Humanity. The state realtor of the year is chosen from among the nominees of the local associations and more than 5,500 realtors in Maine and will be honored by the National Association of Realtors during its virtual conference in November.

Recognition

The Maine Island Trail Association has awarded Capts. Bruce White and Matt Wilder – owners of on-water service provider Sea Tow Portland/Midcoast – with the Spirit of Partnership award for their commitment to the organization’s mission. The annual Spirit of Partnership award is given to those that embody the stewardship that the association embraces. With a steadfast commitment to the environment and the association’s mission, the Sea Tow team was a clear choice as this year’s recipient. Sea Tow Portland/Midcoast provided Sea Tow memberships to Maine Island Trail Association’s skiffs, so while out on the water cleaning the trails, volunteers knew Sea Tow was standing by. White also gave a presentation on boating safety and equipment for the association’s Lunch & Learn webinar series.

Acadia Benefits, Inc., based in Portland, attained the top spot among smaller businesses named in the annual list of Best Places to Work in Maine. For a complete list of 84 winners, see bestplacestoworkinme.com.

Let’s Go! has recognized Mid Coast Medical Group–Brunswick Primary Care and Mid Coast Pediatrics with the Site of Distinction award for their commitment to improving children’s health. One of these strategies includes talking with patients and families about healthy eating and active living.

Granted

Bishop Robert Deeley visited St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen in Portland to present the Matthew 25 Award and a $5,000 grant Oct. 26. Given by Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry program, Matthew 25 Awards are presented to parishes to help them serve more people or develop a new social ministry. The grant will be used to purchase a new commercial refrigerator, tables and chairs to increase the capacity to serve people at the soup kitchen. The soup kitchen, located at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 307 Congress St., offers lunch and clothing to the homeless on Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Anyone in need is welcome. Last year, St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen served over 60,000 people, thanks to nearly 13,000 volunteer hours.

Town & Country FCU has announced 20/20 Relief in conjunction with the Maine Cancer Foundation, which will provide $40,00 in grants to address the financial impact COVID-19 has had on cancer patients.

Kiwanis book club

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club recently donated over 700 new books to the Scarborough Public Schools. These books are being given to each child in kindergarten to second grade. The club sponsors a Little Free Library near the Eastern Trail on Pine Point Road and also provides children’s books to the Scarborough Food Pantry.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: