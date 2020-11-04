PORTLAND — City voters handily approved referendums that would incrementally increase the minimum wage in the city, ban the use of facial recognition technology by city officials, implement a Green New Deal in Portland, cap rent increases for tenants and make changes to the city’s retail marijuana rules. Voters rejected a referendum that sought to restrict short term rentals.

Close to 60% of the voters approved the measure to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 and close 65% of voters approved the facial recognition technology ban.

About 57% of voters approved Portland’s Green New Deal measure that requires the city to use more up-to-date green building standards, monitor fossil fuel use and create more affordable housing.

About 53% of voters supported a change in marijuana rules that would eliminate the cap of 20 retail stores and reduce the distance between establishments from 250 feet to 100 feet.

A measure to eliminate non-owner occupied short term rentals on the mainland and increase the annual registration fee to $1,000 was rejected by 52% of voters.

All of the referendums, outside the marijuana rule changes, were backed by People First Portland, but were opposed by many on the council and in the business community.

In total, 41,396 individuals, or two-thirds of registered voters, cast ballots in Tuesday’s election, including 31,07, or close to 75 % by absentee ballot.

