BRUNSWICK — Incumbent Ralph Tucker defended his seat representing Brunswick in House District 50 at the polls Tuesday in a victory over political newcomer Michael Lawler.

Tucker, a Democrat, won his fourth and final two-year term with 4,116 votes to Lawler’s 1,497, according to unofficial results.

Aside from his three terms in the State House, Tucker, a retired Maine District Court judge, served a year on the Brunswick Town Council and six years on the school committee.

Tucker told the Forecaster that he will focus on global warming and what he called a “rigged economic system,” the two “unsustainable threats in the state.”

“There is an accelerating wealth gap and the fruits of our economy are not being fairly shared,” he told the newspaper. “We are fouling our own nest, global warming compounds the economic inequalities and so we have to take action. Two big components of the solution would be to reinforce in a massive way public education and also to provide for health care for everyone and to dismantle the rigged economy.”

Dismantling a rigged economy, he said, takes across-the-board reform. While he hopes to address economics, as co-chairman of the Legislature’s Committee on Environment and Natural Resources the environment is his “wheelhouse,” he told the Forecaster.

“We have a waste problem, we have inadequate recycling, the recycling programs of our towns have to be redesigned and there are a number of ways we have to increase enforcement of clean water and clean air,” he said.

