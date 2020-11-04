TOPSHAM — Democrat Denise Tepler defeated Republican Toni Bashinsky for the chance to represent Topsham in the Maine House for a fourth term.

Tepler beat out Bashinsky for the House District 54 seat by an unofficial tally of 3,982 to 2,384 votes.

In former interviews during the campaign, Tepler identified Maine’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as the priority for the Legislature.

This story will be updated.

