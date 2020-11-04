BATH — Bath residents elected political newcomer Elizabeth Dingley to the 3-year at-large position on the Bath City Council Tuesday.
Dingley earned 1,223 votes, according results from Darci Wheeler, Bath city clerk. Dingley’s closest opponent, Robert Savary drew 1,094, Brandon Sewall had 968, Jamison “Jamie” Pacheco received 891 and Jason Homan received 333 votes.
This story will be updated.
