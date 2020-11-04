There are still millions of votes left to be counted in the 2020 election, particularly in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania. The outstanding votes that will ultimately decide the presidency, Senate and House races are primarily in Democratic-leaning areas.

It is typical for ballots to be counted for days after election night. In fact, it happens every year.

Close races often take days or weeks to settle. In most states, vote counts aren’t official until weeks after Election Day. But this year, the delays in counting have been amplified by unprecedented levels of mail-in voting.

Each state sets its own laws for processing and handling mail ballots and provisional ballots, although almost all have at least a week to finish counting. Pennsylvania has until Nov. 11. Florida has two weeks. Michigan has almost three. Here’s what we know so far about the key states that are still counting.

Even with many votes not counted, experts used pre-election polls, election exit polls and initial results to project that Trump will win about two dozen states and Biden will win about 19. Only a handful remain too close to call while counting continues. Below is a closer look at some of those states.

Wisconsin

Biden’s narrow lead of about 20,000 votes may be enough to hold up with less than 20,000 votes apparently uncounted. But three-quarters of the outstanding votes are in the most Republican rural areas. Biden is currently leading Milwaukee by more than 180,00 votes, which is 20,000 more than Hillary Clinton won by. Trump will need an unexpected boost to win.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has the largest share of uncounted ballots and perhaps the greatest potential to impact the presidential election. State officials couldn’t begin opening mail-in ballots until Election Day, so it may take days to count more than a million outstanding ballots.

More than 400,000 votes remain in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, where Biden is winning by a large margin. Although the results so far have been far better for Trump in those cities than they were four years ago, it’s likely the uncounted votes will break Democratic.

Relatively few votes are uncounted in the strong Republican rural areas. More than half of the uncounted votes are in suburbs and medium cities. Once again, results so far have shown Trump outperforming his performance from 2016 in those areas. Unless the uncounted ballots shift significantly Democratic, Trump will probably hold his lead in the state.

Michigan

Trump won Michigan in 2016 but Biden has a narrow lead in the formerly reliable Democratic state. More than 300,000 votes are still uncounted. Almost half of those uncounted ballots are in Detroit, a Democratic stronghold where Biden may be able to gain an advantage of thousands of votes, depending on what final turnout is.

Relatively few uncounted votes are in rural areas, leaving suburbs and medium cities — where more than 200,000 votes are uncounted — as a likely deciding factor.

Michigan’s Senate race also hinges on those Detroit and suburban votes.

Arizona

Biden leads Arizona by less than 100,000 votes with an estimated 400,000 yet to count. But the vast majority of the uncounted ballots are in Phoenix, which favors Democrats.

U.S. Senate

Several Senate races remain too close to call, leaving the balance of power in the chamber in question.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins has a narrow lead. The bulk of the outstanding votes are in rural areas where Republicans have performed best and where she has done well in the ballots counted so far this year. Just over a third of the ballots are in suburbs and medium-sized cities where Democrats do better.

North Carolina incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis holds a narrow lead, but there are relatively few uncounted ballots so Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham would have to sweep them to flip the race.

More than a million ballots remain uncounted in Illinois, but the largest share are in Chicago and the second largest portion are in medium cities and suburbs that also trend Democratic, so incumbent Sen. Dick Durbin is likely to hold his lead.

Democratic incumbent Gary Peters is trailing in Michigan, but with most uncounted votes in Detroit, he has a good chance of holding his seat.

