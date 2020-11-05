The Wells Chamber of Commerce will host its seventh annual Veterans Day 5K. Due to the state’s pandemic guidelines on group sizes, this year’s event will be virtual only. The proceeds from the event benefit Honor Flight Maine.

Sevigney-Lyons Insurance Agency is the Primary Event Sponsor. People’s United Bank is the Gold Sponsor.

Registration for the event is on RunSignUp.com and it will have a link to a Facebook group set up specifically for this year’s race.

All registrants will be prompted to post a picture of themselves, the area they run in, their running shoes, etc. along with their race time on the Facebook page. Organizers will award prizes randomly starting on Monday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 15. The cost to enter is $20 (adults 18 and older), $15 (students 11 to 17). There is no registration fee for children 10 and younger.

The deadline to register is 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.

As in past years, the first 100 paid registrants will receive a long-sleeve shirt that can be picked up after the race at the Chamber office.

Arundel schedules Veterans Day observance

Arundel will host a Veterans Day Observance on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The event will adhere to proper COVID-19 social distancing practices, including masks. The observance is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Arundel Town Fire Hall at the corner of Limerick and Mountain roads.

Kennebunkport resident earns BU degree

Boston University awarded academic degrees to 2,003 students in September 2020. Among the graduates was Blakeslee Davis, who received a master of science in

Healthcare Emergency Management.

