Who gets to play fact-checker?

To the editor,

Surprisingly, your paper published the letter from Vicki Adams in which she admits stealing a political sign that she does not agree with. She has appointed herself to be a censor of free speech. I am sure that any sign she approved of that contained what she did not consider to be lies were just fine with her and were actually placed by her.

What is next for Ms. Adams to censor? Books in the library she does not agree with? Political pins or hats that people may wear? Bumper stickers that people put on their cars? Statements that people may make that she does not agree with?

Ms. Adams states that Sara Gideon does support addressing racism, and it appears that she should start addressing that issue first with Joe Biden. Here are some statements made by Joe Biden (and these actual words are not made up lies but actual quotes by Biden:

“Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black;” “You got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a story book, man” (That’s in reference to President Obama); “Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things.”

Susan Kamuda

Arundel

