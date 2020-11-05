SOUTH PORTLAND – John A. Kierstead, 67, passed away at his home in South Portland with his wife, sons, and his faithful dog Salem at his side on Oct. 29, 2020.

He was born Jan. 22, 1953 in Portland, the beloved son of Arthur V. and Gloria Boynton Kierstead.

﻿John was educated in South Portland schools, attending Brown Elementary, Mahoney Junior High and South Portland High School.

While a student at SPHS, he was a naturally athletic runner. John was a ¼ mile Maine State champion and also an integral member of the four-man relay team that also were State champs. Since at this time he had an undiagnosed congenital cardiac defect, his cardiologist was amazed that he survived track practice let alone become a State champ! Later in life, one of his track mates commented that their records of 1970-71 would always remain standing due to metric conversion from linear in the latter ’70s. This always amused John. He was very proud that he attended college as a mature adult and graduated from Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass. class of 1991 with a degree in history.

From an early age, John was always a historian. At the age of 7, he was given a book about the Civil War by his elderly great-aunt Boynton. When she told him that his great-great-grandfather, George Boynton, had served in Co. K, 17th Maine Infantry and been wounded first at the Battle of the Wilderness and second on the Trek to Appomattox, he was hooked on history. With his father, Art, serving in Patton’s U.S. Army 2nd Division (the famous Indianhead) during WWII, he only became further ensconced down his history path. Art fought from D-Day plus one all through Europe to Pilsen, Czechoslovakia earning six Battle stars, two purple hearts and a bronze star at the unbelievable age of 18. There wasn’t a WWII factor detail that John didn’t know. One of his greatest pleasures was to have been able to visit some of Art’s battlefields in Europe. It gave him great joy to maintain deep and lasting friendships with Art’s army buddies’ families and WWII re-enactors in Pilsen, Czechoslovakia (now The Czech Republic).

Pursuing his love of history, he became a well-known Civil War re-enactor with the 1st Maine Heavy Artillery. His unit was privileged to be Senator George Mitchell’s Honor Guard in Washington, D.C. John always treasured his friendship with the PBS Civil War documentarian, Ken Burns, during this time. It was Civil War re-enacting that brought he and his wife Lorna together. Although they had known each other since the age of 5, they had gone separate ways after high school. Attending a re­enactment, they became reacquainted and were married in a Civil War wedding in 1998. After 22 years of marriage, John would often lovingly tel1 her, no matter how many years they had together, it would never be enough.

As a member and staunch supporter of the South Portland Historical Society, he portrayed Benjamin Franklin each July 4th and gave a rousing reading of The Declaration of Independence. John avidly believed in living history for everyone, young and old. He was notably recognized for his portrayal of Winston Churchill and he skillfully brought WWII and Churchill’s extraordinary exploits to life. When lecturing to bored teens in the classroom, he delighted in engaging them with Churchill anecdotes and asking them how they would have conducted themselves in those perilous times. Soon a lively discussion would ensue, and he had them hooked on history. Until his heart failed, John was a steadfast fixture in the South Portland Veteran’s Day Parade as Churchill and always a keynote speaker at any WWII remembrances.

John was instrumental in the establishment of the Red Bank Air Tragedy Memorial. As a historian it had always bothered him that there was no monument for the victims and their families. Once he set his mind to it, there was no stopping him. Within a year of fundraising, he and the victim’s families were able to dedicate the memorial on July 11, 2010. Thereafter, on every July 11, John was at

the memorial at 4:45 p.m. (actual time of the crash) to continue to honor the victims and support their families. Sadly, this July was the first time that he was too unwell to be at the memorial.

He was a lifetime member of the NRA and the Scarborough Fish and Game Association. John was an expert marksman, avid firearm collector and conscientious firearms safety instructor.

Gun range and firearm safety were always paramount to him. He proudly carried on his grandfather’s firearm safety motto of “Always remember, once the bullet leaves the chamber, you can never get it back!”

John worked most of his life in the tool and die industry, from sharpening tools and saws to intricate diamond grinding and polishing, then on to sales. Most recently in his retirement years, he was employed at Shoppers True Value Hardware store in South Portland. This provided John with the wonderful opportunity to work with the Simpson family. A more loving and interesting workplace could not be found. He loved his returning customers and always had a joke to share. One of his most favorite times would be assisting little children shop for their parent’s gift. He delighted in helping them pick out just the right tool.

John was an accomplished and highly distinguished military figure painter with innumerable first place awards for the artistry and realism of his figures. He was a past member of the Southern Maine Scale Modelers.

He was a current 24-year member of Hiram Lodge #180 of South Portland and a past member of the Portland Commandery of Knights Templar #2 of Portland.

Above all else, John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather “Baba”. He never missed a practice, recital, game or swim lesson with his grandchildren. A sense of humor was very important to John and he was delighted as it developed in each grandchild. There was much laughter and joy with each pun, witticism, or plain old practical joke. They were and are everything to him. His only fault was overzealous cheering and lovingly yelling out their names at practices and games.

The last months of his life were a health struggle after his aortic valve replacement surgery in February. He fought valiantly to recover despite frequent hospitalizations. He had the most dynamic, loving and supportive home health team from Maine Home Health Care at Home. His family wishes to thank his nurses Nicola, Juanita, Jacky and Kim, his OT Annmarie, PT Gwyn and SLP Dirnitra for their unwavering care, support and love. He lovingly referred to them as “his girls”. We could not have gotten John home without you. We also want to recognize Dr. Maxwell Afari, John’s heart failure physician. His dogged vigilance and undaunting faith enabled John to transition from cardiac intensive care to home. Dr. Afari will forever be Lorna’s guardian angel for making it possible for John to come home. The family would also like to recognize Randall B. Hobbs, neighbor and great friend who gave up his evening off to valiantly assist us on the evening that John passed.

He is survived by his wife, Lorna Darling-Kierstead; his sons, (John hated the words stepsons) Ian E. Dawson (Courtney), William E. Darling-Dawson III (Cleo); his grandchildren Madeline Richards of Portland, Carys Trumann of South Portland, Adam Lin of Topsham and Keagan Lutz of Vancouver, Wash.; his sister-in-law, Carol Campbell of South Portland and his extended family, Karen and Vince Simboli of Portland, Wendy and Sing Lin of Topsham. Also surviving are his aunt, Ann Stuart of Scarborough; and many cousins. He wished to also remember his good and steadfast friends, Larry Baldwin, Mark DiPierro, Tommy Lofton, Mike Metcalf and Bill Scafidi.

John was predeceased by his childhood friend, Steve Doyon.

Due to the Covid 19 restraints, it is impossible to properly commemorate John’s life at this time. His family will be holding a celebration of John’s life in the spring/summer. Arrangements are entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Anyone wishing to honor John’s memory may donate to the

American Heart Assoc.

P.O. Box 417005,

Boston, MA 02241 or the

South Portland Historical Society,

55 Bug Light Rd.,

South Portland, ME 04106

c/o Kathryn DiPhillippo.

