WELLS – Robert “Bob” E. Woodman, 90, a longtime resident of Wells, passed away suddenly at York Hospital. Bob was born Sept. 25, 1930 in Effingham, N.H., the son of Kirtland C. and Dorothy Sprague Woodman. Moving to Maine at a young age, he left school early to work with is father in the woods cutting lumber. He was drafted into the U.S. Army as the United States started responding to hostilities in Korea, serving with distinction before receiving his honorable discharge. Bob married Constance “Connie” Matthews, and they made their home in South Windsor, Conn. and Frostproof, Fla., while maintaining their lifelong home in the Highpine area of Wells. He owned and managed several mobile home parks in Connecticut, Florida and Massachusetts. He enjoyed woodworking and was known for his unique picture frames and toy boxes for his grandchildren. He loved feeding and watching the wildlife behind his home, and finding work to do with his tractors, which he really enjoyed operating. He simply never met a stranger as he found a way to relate to anyone he met. Bob will always be remembered as “Bumpa” by his grandchildren and for his earnest and sincere devotion to his family and his many kindnesses to friends. His grandson-in-law, Marc, summarized it best: Bumpa was truly a wonderful man, a tremendous father and grandfather. We promise to find a way to keep Bumpa’s memory with Beckham beyond his middle name. I have the utmost respect for his hard work and dedication to his family and loved ones, his generation truly is beyond reproach. I am thankful for the times we were able to FaceTime with him over the last four months and we will forever “take care of that baby now you hear” as he lovingly requested. Bob is predeceased by his wife Connie Matthews Woodman; and his siblings. Survivors include his children, Timothy R. Woodman of South Windsor, Conn., and Denise M. Mosher and her husband Tim of New Madison, Ohio; his dear friend and companion, Janice M. Albison of Wells; adored grandchildren, Kayleigh Johnson-Toomey and her husband Marc, Dallas Robert Johnson (Riley Jones) and Ashley Woodman; a new beloved great-grandson, Beckham Woods Toomey; his good friends, Sheila Hills, Mark and Beverly Langevin; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. at Ocean View Cemetery, in Wells. Per CDC guidelines, masks will be required of attendees. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bob’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, ME 04090. The family encourages donations toSt. Jude’s Children’s Hospital,262 Danny Thomas Place,Memphis, TN 38105in his memory as this was one of his preferred charities.

