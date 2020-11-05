FALMOUTH — Mason Farr of Falmouth and Cole Bishop of Gorham scored in regulation before Gorham won a penalty-kick tiebreaker Thursday night for a 2-1 boys’ soccer victory.
The Rams prevailed 5-4 in the penalty-kick round.
WAYNFLETE 5, GREELY 3: Ben Adey scored the tying goal and Samir Sayed got two late goals as the Flyers (9-0) rallied in the last seven minutes to beat the Rangers (4-5-1) in Cumberland.
Waynflete also got goals from Alex Vest and Joey Ansel Mullen, who headed in a corner kick.
Caleb Knox, Ryan Moore and Jonathon Piesik scored for Greely. Piesik gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead with 7:53 remaining.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
FALMOUTH 1, GORHAM 0: Lexi Bugbee’s seventh-minute penalty kick held up for the Yachtsmen (4-3-2) as they downed the Rams (4-2-2) in Gorham.
Falmouth goalkeeper Jordan Wood made six saves. Gorham keeper Rachel Gross had two saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
NOBLE 1, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Sara Gerrato’s goal with 3:46 left in overtime gave the Knights (1-0-1) a win over the Trojans (0-2) in Saco.
