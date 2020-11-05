FREEPORT — On an unseasonably warm November evening, the Freeport field hockey team gave its seniors a fitting finale.

Ally Randall scored two goals and the Falcons — who have 14 seniors on their roster — edged Brunswick 4-2 in the regular season finale for both teams.

The Falcons had high aspirations, and they finished the abbreviated season 9-1. But without playoffs, closure came Thursday.

“I really feel that it could have been our year,” said Freeport head coach Marcia Wood. “As much as you’re happy that we were able to play, you’re so sad that you aren’t able to do something that you are building for this season. I just wish we could have played for something in the end.”

The Falcons won nine straight after dropping the season opener to a tough Mt. Ararat squad. They had already beaten the Dragons earlier this season, 3-1 on Oct. 5.

Brunswick coach Carrie Sullivan was proud of the resilience her team showed again Thursday.

“We got down early, but I knew we were going to fight back because that’s the type of team we are,” Sullivan said. “We really enjoyed playing together tonight one more time.”

Sullivan added that her team looked at this game as its state championship.

“We joked that the only way we’d be playing in November was if we were in the state championship, so we’re runner-ups, but that’s fine with us,” Sullivan added.

It was an emotional night for players on both teams, as many were playing in their final game of their high school careers.

“I’ve been looking forward to my senior season for years, and I am just so happy that I got to spend it with all of my teammates,” said an emotional Julia Pols of Brunswick.

For Freeport senior Amelia Farrin, the reality began to sink immediately afterward.

“The 14 seniors on this team have been playing together since 6th grade, so we definitely made the most of what we had this season,” said Farrin.

After a scoreless first quarter, Randall scored both her goals in the second quarter to give the Falcons a 2-0. Farrin assisted on the first one.

Brunswick had more energy in the second half, and an Ellie Sullivan goal five minutes into the half to cut the Freeport lead in half.

After a few big saves by Brunswick goalie Hanna Wentworth (10 saves) the Falcons answered with two goals in the final three minutes of the third quarter.

Hannah Groves converted a pass from Meredith Feller to push the lead to 3-1. Kyla Harvey then closed out the Freeport scoring.

The Dragons kept fighting and Emma Lind made it 4-2 when she scored in the fourth quarter.

“Both times we faced Freeport this year it was really competitive, it was nice to see a new team we normally don’t play,” Pols said.

Freeport goalie Vicki Balla finished with six saves.

