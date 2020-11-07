LAS VEGAS — Joe Biden has won Nevada, continuing a 16-year trend of Democrats picking up the Western battleground state.
His victory four days after Election Day gives him Nevada’s six Electoral College votes and denies President Trump a state he hoped to pick up this year after a narrow loss in 2016.
The country had focused on Nevada as it tabulated results, especially in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas and three-quarters of the state’s population.
County election officials said they were focusing on accuracy over speed and that the large number of mail-in ballots was new and making the counting process take longer than normal.
The state mailed ballots to all active registered voters this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, a move the Trump campaign had challenged.
