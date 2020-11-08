PORTLAND – It is with profound sadness that the family of Albert “Bert” Cobb Brewer announces his peaceful passing on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the age of 73 years.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children Naomi Brewer and Briana Brewer; sister, Elizabeth Bryer and husband Dean Bryer; as well as his nieces, nephews, and their families, Catherine Brewer, Clark Brewer, Rebecca Bryer, and Jeremy Bryer.

He was predeceased by his brother, Dan Brewer and his wife Barb Brewer; and his parents Stanley Brewer and Ruth “Hully” Brewer.

Bert was a family man to his core, and cherished the celebrations and holidays spent together. He was quick witted and never passed up an opportunity to tell a joke or to make someone smile. Always caring about others, he was a very generous soul and will be dearly missed by all who had the good fortune to be graced by his presence.

A private family celebration of Bert’s life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Maine Medical Center for their care and compassion.

