BRUNSWICK — It took a little extra time to get in, but the Freeport and Brunswick boys soccer teams finally were able to close out the season on Monday evening.

Lane Foushee scored off a free kick with 21 minutes remaining to give the Dragons a 2-1 victory in a game that was originally scheduled Nov. 5 but was postponed.

The Dragons beat the Falcons 6-2 earlier in the season. On Monday, a much more competitive contest was on display.

“That is not the same Freeport that we saw in the first game of the year,” said Brunswick head coach Mark Roma. “Both teams played tremendously (Monday) and I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”

This was the first game for either side since the new mask mandate went into effect. Players were required to mask-up at all times, including while on the field.

It was an uncomfortable adjustment for the players, but they got used to wearing the mask rather quickly.

“It was a little harder to breathe, but you got used to it and we played through it,” said Foushee.

The players were just happy to be able to have the opportunity to play one more game before the season ended.

“We weren’t sure if that was going to be it for our season when we heard of the postponement last week, so we definitely made sure to make the most of the game tonight,” Foushee said.

Foushee couldn’t help but feel a little sad after the game, knowing he had just played his final soccer game as a Dragon.

“It was sad to play our last game, but it was a good feeling to end our season on a high note,” Foushee said.

After a stagnant start to the game on both sides, the Dragons started to gain an edge, keeping the ball on the Falcons half of the field for a majority of the first half.

Brunswick broke through with just under six minutes remaining in the first half, when Milan VanLeer converted a pass from Foushee and placed a shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

As the second half rolled in, so did the heavy fog, making it harder to see the ball from a distance.

“The fog didn’t help anyone, I lost track of the ball a few times,” Roma said.

The Falcons started to gain momentum as the second half progressed, but Brunswick goalie Brady LaForge (7 saves) denied multiple opportunities.

With 22 minutes to go in regulation, Owen Howarth of Freeport struck a hard shot from about 30 yards out over the outstretched arms of LaForge to tie the game.

Foushee’s game winning free kick came just 50 seconds later, after Brunswick was fouled momentarily after the kickoff preceding Howarth’s goal.

With about a minute remaining, the Falcons were awarded a corner kick. Howarth sent a pretty cross in the direction of Gus Ford, whose header struck the crossbar and went into the arms of LaForge.

“Hold your heads high boys, we played a great game (Monday),” Freeport head coach Bob Strong said to his team after the game.

Colin Cronin finished the season with a strong game, making 13 saves for the Falcons.

