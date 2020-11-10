Mr. Balentine: In response to your month of political opinion 1. You left out one “P” word: propaganda. Describing the Trump deal-making in the Middle East as “peace agreement” is hard to swallow. Do you remember that the official U.S. position has been a two-state solution? 2. Trump by his own admission lied to the American people about the lethal nature of COVID-19. There is no national strategy for reducing spread of disease. Trump and Pence both claimed the pandemic would be over by last June. It is peaking now. 3. If you attack Gideon for ageism, what about Trump? 4. As for “truths about Trump” refer to item 1. The mischaracterizations are too numerous to mention. As for hopes of future candidacies of Pence and Pompeo, you have failed to account for Trump’s hopes for the dynasty of Ivanka and Donnie Jr.

Robert Libby

Parsonsfield

