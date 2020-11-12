BOWDOINHAM — Selectmen Tuesday voted 3-2 to move the town’s recycling operation for the winter from the recycling barn on Post Road to the public works department on River Road. The change was made because of structural issues found with the barn that the town leases.

The decision to move the operation occurs due to several fire safety issues with the town’s recycling barn cited in a recent report by the fire marshal’s office and structural problems documented by an engineering firm the town hired to inspect the structure in June.

The town aims to reopen its recycling operation at the temporary location by Dec. 1.

Related Bowdoinham homing in on safety problems at recycling barn

Interim Town Manager Nicole Briand said she is still waiting on an estimate from an engineering firm on the cost of returning its operation to the Recycling Barn.

“We need to make sure that we have assurances that this building is safe for us to operate in and have the public in,” Briand said. “At this point, we don’t.”

Last month, selectmen also suspended curbside recycling pick-up service.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: