Mid Coast Hospital has announced the launch of its 2020 Annual Giving Campaign.

This year’s campaign will be led by Eleanor “Smokey” Morrell and Elizabeth “Betsy” Niven. The two women have served for nearly 50 years in the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary, and have staffed the hospital’s information desk, café and gift shop.

“We have witnessed the organization’s growth and expansion, and response to crisis situations, while it has continued to deliver outstanding healthcare and maintained its patient-centered core values of respect, integrity, excellence and innovation,” said Morrell and Niven in a news release. “We do all of this because, as Auxilians and volunteers, we know we’re supporting an organization that provides our family, friends, and neighbors with outstanding, award-winning healthcare right here in our community, and we want to see it continue.”

The Annual Giving Fund is a way for patients, medical professionals, family and friends to support the hospital and the health and strength of their community. As a non-profit organization, donations to the Mid Coast Annual Giving Fund go directly to its operating budget, helping to invest in advanced technology, training and staff.

“Akin to hospitals across the nation, our local healthcare system has recently faced unparalleled challenges with COVID-19, requiring the entire organization to adapt in extraordinary ways,” said Constance Jones-Morris, Mid Coast–Parkview Health’s Senior Director of Development. “This year, more than ever, we ask you to join Betsy and Smokey in supporting the 2020 Annual Giving Campaign by contributing to Mid Coast Hospital’s Capital Budget.”

For ways to donate, visit www.midcoasthealth.com/gifts.

