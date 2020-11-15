The works of Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington, presented together by the Portland Museum of Art in the exhibit “Mythmakers,” were a stroke of genius. The coordination of the hangings, brilliant.

First thing I walked into was Remington’s “Stampede“: Pitch-dark night, lightning flashing, hundreds of terrorized steers running blindly; the horse running alongside was stretched out nose to tail, ears flat against its head; the cowhand on its back was leaning down out of the saddle clinging to the horse’s sweat-soaked neck. Man and horse were one, with one thought: Stay from under the hooves of the panicked herd and then get the stray steer back.

A few steps away and Homer’s “Fisher Girl” calmed me, his wind and surf cooled me. The girl is stunning, she stands straight and tall, she is dressed in pastels and with her basket on her arm she is at home with the boiling surf. Her eyes and mind are focused out into the open sea. For whom does she wait?

Homer’s Eastern culture and Remington’s West; two sides of the same coin make it a whole.

Thank you for a few hours with greatness.

Marlee Hill

South Portland

