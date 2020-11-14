In a front-page article Nov. 13 (“Outside diners develop taste for ‘early bird’ trend”), Staff Writer Ray Routhier says the sight of early diners “conjures up images of retirees who make a 4 p.m. reservation so they can get home in time to watch ‘Jeopardy!’ ”

I wonder if he understands what a self-indulgent, demeaning stereotype that is. The generally sensitive Press Herald would not indulge in callous stereotypes about women, members of the LGBTQ community or Black people, yet it often slips mindlessly into ageism. It has often cited an “elderly driver” for being involved in a car accident, for example. Would it ever in a million years do the same for a “woman driver,” or a “Black driver,” or a “gay driver”? Would it ever, ever say something like “women diners eat at noon so they can get home to watch their soaps”?

I’ve been fighting all my life against this sort of thing. Please don’t make me have to fight now against odious and thoughtless stereotypes about age.

Susan Hill

Sanford

