As a Vietnam-era veteran on Veterans Day, I felt added pride in taking part for my first time in being a local election official in our town for the final week.

I was impressed in witnessing the integrity of the election process with all election officials and political poll watchers of both parties, which made it very secure.

I took extra notice and pride of our American democracy in action via TV coverage of other state ballot-counting operations.

Unfortunately, President Trump has dishonored my service to my country a second time, by calling the election process a “fraud” after first calling me a “loser” and a “sucker” for volunteering for U.S. Navy military service.

Gary Larkin
Old Orchard Beach

