I am writing this letter regarding the City Council’s decision to delay the implementation of the minimum-wage referendum in Portland until 2022.

I commend and support the City Council’s decision. While understanding that the issue of a gradual increase in the minimum wage from $12 to $15 over three years is reasonable, the provision for the emergency wage increase to $18, starting in December, would be economically devastating to the city of Portland and its workers. With the current viral surge and its concomitant deleterious effects on business, this wage increase could not come at a more inopportune time. The very workers who the referendum purports to want to help are the ones most likely to be laid off because of its passage. Businesses may simply close or leave for other locations in nearby towns.

By waiting until 2022 hopefully the coronavirus crisis will have abated and correspondingly business in Portland will be rebounding. Portland businesses will then be better able to handle the proposed (and deserved) increase in the minimum wage.

This decision by the City Council took courage and showed leadership. I am sure that their decision will draw the ire of groups like People First Portland. More than likely, council members, because of their support for this decision, will be targeted for defeat in upcoming city elections by this group and others. Let’s hope the council’s decision will be able to survive the inevitable court challenges that will occur.

Samuel Rosenthal

Portland

