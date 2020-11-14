My landlord gave me five months’ notice to move out, right after the election, when the new rent-control measure passed. He charges me discounted rent, below market value, because I do minor repairs, cleaning, yardwork and plowing for him.

He is concerned that he will not be able to charge higher rent if I move out, because rent control prevents him from raising rent back to a normal amount. I have lived in my apartment in East Bayside for three years, and he has never raised my rent. Now he says he is being forced to raise rent in both apartments the maximum amount each year, to keep up with rent control.

I am on a fixed income and will not be able to find anything in Portland that I can afford. My apartment is a studio, with utilities included, and I was paying $675 each month. The only places available are $300-$400 more. I will be moving to Hiram, to live with my brother, until I can find my own place.

People First Portland, you might have thought rent control was good, but I can tell you it is the wrong solution for me.

Orkan Hravic

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: