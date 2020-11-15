A Yarmouth man was killed Friday morning when his scissor lift tipped over on a job site in Wiscasset, police there said.

James Thompson, 58, was painting the interior of a garage at Atlantic Motorcar Center from a scissor lift, which was elevated about 12 feet. The garage door suddenly opened, hitting the lift’s cage and tipping it over.

“Before workers could stop the door, it hit the cage area of the scissor lift, causing it to tip over on its side,” police said.

Employees at Atlantic Motorcar ran to his aid as Wiscasset police and EMS responded around 9:30 a.m.

Thompson died at the scene, police said in a news release Sunday. Authorities did not specify whether the fall alone caused the fatal injuries.

Thompson was employed by Theodore Logan & Son Inc. of Portland, police said. He had been working at Atlantic Motorcar Center, which sells and services European and Japanese vehicles, painting the interior of the garage area.

The workplace accident brought an official from the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office to the scene, as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, police said.

Darcie Moore of The Times Record contributed to this report.

