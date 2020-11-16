In John Balentine’s glowing admiration for Mr. Trump (“Truths about Trump, part II,” Oct. 23), he listed six truths, but forgot to mention a rather important event: “… And on the seventh day He rested. … oh, no, he played golf.”
Sigrid R.E. Fischer-Mishler
Harpswell
