PORTLAND — Greater Portland Council of Governments has teamed up with AmeriCorps to launch the Resilience Corps to support area government in their recoveries from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to GPCOG, 14 Resilience Corps members will work on projects “related to regional, community or organizational resilience and help to accelerate civic innovation, climate action, racial equity, and digital equity for all Mainers.” The group will “assist regional initiatives including broadband planning, small business support, the Greater Portland Resilience Exchange, transportation accessibility and inclusion, and climate action planning.”

Host sites include the Maine Department of Environmental Protection; the towns of Standish, Harrison, Naples and Cape Elizabeth; the cities of Portland and South Portland; Portland Downtown; Casco Bay Lines and the Maine Broadband Coalition. Each corps member will provide 1,700 service hours through their 11-month contract, which GPCOG says will add 23,000 cumulative hours of added capacity to regional resilience projects.

The program is made possible through a three-year award GPCOG received from Volunteer Maine.

