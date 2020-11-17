BRUNSWICK — Nobody was seriously injured Tuesday when a cement truck rolled onto its side on Old Portland Road in Brunswick.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. near the Interstate-295 offramp on Old Portland Road.

The partially loaded Auburn Cement truck was on its side when police arrived. The driver, Cameron Estrella, 25, of Topsham was pinned inside the truck, according to a press release. It took emergency personnel about 20 minutes to free Estrella. He was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Brunswick police and Maine State Police Commercial unit are investigating the crash.

Old Portland Road was closed but had reopened by around 3 p.m.

Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said no cement spilled from the truck. He said early indications are that the truck was traveling too fast for a sharp corner, given its load. No charges were issued, he said.

