Hailey Koons of Bonny Eagle, the school’s all-time goal scorer in girls’ soccer, and swimmer Jaehee Park of Greely both formalized commitments to compete at the Division I level.

Koons signed her national letter of intent in a ceremony at Bonny Eagle on Monday to accept an athletic scholarship to play at Bryant University in Rhode Island. Koons finished her career as the Scots’ all-time goal scorer with 42 goals. She was an all-SMAA and Maine Soccer Coaches’ Association Southern Maine first-team pick after both her sophomore and junior seasons.

Park, one of the state’s top returning swimmers, announced her verbal commitment to attend American University in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. As a junior, at the Class B state meet, Park was the runner-up in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and anchored the Rangers’ second-place 200-yard free relay team. For the season among Class B swimmers, Park ranked second in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, trailing only Morse senior Olivia Harper, who is now swimming for the University of Tennessee. Park also ranked third in Class B in the 50 and 100 freestyles, with top-10 times in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.

