WESTBROOK — Congin Elementary School is closed through the rest of the week after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is being done and anyone who had close contact with the student going back to Nov. 9 is being notified, according to a Tuesday letter to the community from Superintendent Peter Lancia.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Congin School will be closed for the remainder of the week and all Congin students will have Distance Learning,” Lancia said. “We need to complete contact tracing and thoroughly sanitize and quarantine the building. Also, a number of staff are impacted by this situation and will be absent due to quarantine.”

Lancia said he anticipates the school reopening on Monday.

