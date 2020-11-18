KENNEBUNKPORT – We all know the 12 Days of Christmas where a true love gives a partridge in a pear tree, five golden rings and more, but this year, those gifts may not be what we really need, said Kennebunkport Town Manager Laurie Smith.

Kennebunkport’s new video, “12 Days of COVID Christmas” offers up some new options, such as cans of Lysol, bottles of sanitizer and “a mask, keeping it safe for you and me.”

Earlier this year, Smith brought together members of the town’s hospitality businesses on a task force. The Kennebunkport Promise – a comprehensive set of guidelines to keep employees, residents and visitors safe while still operating local businesses – was born of that committee, and continues to drive the educational effort in town.

“We were looking for a way to get people’s attention and remind them that there’s still work to do to keep people safe,” said Smith. “With the holidays coming, and even though Christmas Prelude has been reimagined, we wanted to encourage people to still take those safety measures, and to know that here in Kennebunkport, we are, too.”

Working with the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Arundel Chamber of Commerce and Lobster Claw Media, the video was created featuring town employees and local businesses.

“Everyone really had fun doing it,” said Laura Dolce, executive director of the Chamber. “We’re hoping people enjoy watching it – maybe laugh along with us – but get the serious message behind it: Let’s all do our part to keep everyone safe.”

To watch the “12 Days of COVID Christmas” on the town’s YouTube channel, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuosaoHKWds.

