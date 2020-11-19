June O. (Labbie) Wilkie 1934 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – June O. (Labbie) Wilkie, 86, of Brunswick, formerly of Bath, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. She was born in Brunswick on June 2, 1934, the daughter of John Harold Labbie and Shirley Sarah Aranovitch Labbie Martinez. June was raised in Bath and graduated fourth in her class from Morse High School, class of 1952. June was a talented artist from a very early age and made beautiful drawings and watercolors of nature, European architecture, and fashion illustrations.Her father wanted her to go to college. She wanted to attend the Rhode Island School of Design, financially this was not possible, but she was accepted to Bates College. June’s best friend, Genesta Vigue, asked her stepbrother, Alan Wilkie, to take her friend to the prom, as she did not have a date. He did and they fell in love that night. She chose marriage over college that year and she happily became his loving wife of 60 years. They were the love of each others lives. June and Alan moved to Massachusetts. They raised their three children in Melrose, Mass. June made a wonderful home, taking care of her children and husband, cooking lovely meals, especially Sunday dinners. She created rock gardens, grew beautiful pink peonies, and other flowers. For decades she crocheted countless afghans for the family. When her children were older she worked as a secretary and an adjuster for an insurance company. In retirement she and her husband lived for a time in Pinellas Park, Fla. but eventually moved back to Bath. In later years she fed the wildlife around their home hosting woodchuck and skunk families as well as birds, squirrels, chipmunks, etc. These animals were the fattest critters anywhere. She and her husband adopted several cats from shelters over the years. Her last cat, Spicy, lived with her at Thornton Hall in Brunswick. June was a kind, giving, and selfless woman who was soft spoken and sweet to all who knew her. June gave of herself unconditionally. Her thoughtful nature was lifelong. She was a wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother too. She was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed. June was predeceased by her husband, Alan; and great-grandson Logan Rush. She is survived by son, Evan A. Wilkie and wife Michele of Florida, daughter, Alanna J. Lane of Albany Township, daughter, Darcie H. Hutchins and husband Thomas of Alna; grandchildren, Jennifer Wilkie, Rick Wilkie and wife Jacquelyn, Carolyn Rush and husband Ben, Mindy Wilkie, Cherie Smith and husband Jason, Ryan Lane and wife Tracy, Rachel Alexandrou, Yvette Alexandrou and Andrew Hutchins; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ethan, and Julian Smith, Savannah and Mckenzie Olds, Emilia Rush, and Sora Wilkie. A private, family graveside service will be held this Thursday. A celebration of life will be planned for later in 2021. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com. We thank staff at Midcoast Hospital, Midcoast Senior Healthcare – Bodwell, and Chan’s Hospice for the wonderful care she received in the last days of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to your favorite local animal shelter or wildlife preservation organization.

