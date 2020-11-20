Maine health officials reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and two more deaths.

Friday marked the 15th time in the last 17 days that daily cases have topped 150 and the 5th time in the last 11 days that cases have gone over 200. The 7-day average for daily cases rose to 191, up from just 32 one month ago.

There have now been 26 deaths so far this months, the third most of any month after April (51) and May (37). Only six people died in October.

As of Thursday, 88 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 — the highest total since the pandemic began. Of those, 35 were in critical care and 12 were on a ventilator. Exactly one month ago, just nine people were hospitalized.

Hospitals have begun preparing for more patients and have the ability to convert beds to critical care, but officials are increasingly concerned that if the current trend worsens it could risk overwhelming the health care system.

Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday announced a 9 p.m. curfew for all restaurants, movie theaters, tasting rooms and casinos — the latest attempt by her administration to curb what has now been sustained spread over the last month. The limited hours run through Dec. 6.

Mills previously reduced the limit on indoor gatherings, strengthened the state’s mask mandate for public places and pushed back indefinitely the opening of bars. The governor also warned Thursday that “other steps may be necessary in the coming weeks if we do not get this virus under control.”

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to brief the media Friday afternoon.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 9,958 confirmed or probable cases in Maine, 628 people have been hospitalized at some point and 173 people have died. The number of active cases Friday climbed to 2,195, which is 35 more than Thursday and more than triple the number this time last month (637). New cases were reported in every county except Sagadahoc, led by York County (44), Cumberland County (43) and Androscoggin County (40).

Maine has not been alone in the recent surge. Nearly every other state has seen dramatic increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths as well. According to the COVID Tracking project, there were more than 183,000 new cases Thursday across the country and 81,000 people currently hospitalized. Both were records. There also were 1,971 deaths, the highest daily total since May 7.

Total cases in the United States have gone over 11 million and deaths have eclipsed 250,000.

Many states have imposed restrictions in recent days, including closing restaurants to in-person dining and placing limits on private gatherings, but they have avoided stay-at-home orders for now. New Hampshire on Thursday became the last New England state to put in place a mask mandate in public areas.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued recommendations Thursday urging people not to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: