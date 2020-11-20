A retired Portland police explosives detection dog that helped protect Pope Francis and three U.S. presidents during her years on the job was put down Friday after a cancer diagnosis.

K-9 Trixie worked with Officer Thomas Reagan for a decade until Trixie retired in February. Reagan kept Trixie at his home with his wife and two daughters as a family pet. Trixie was diagnosed with cancer in October.

Trixie was primarily assigned to the Portland International Jetport, where she helped provide security for Presidents Trump, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. In 2015, Trixie was assigned to a detail that helped protect Pope Francis, police said.

Other K-9 handlers helped escort Reagan and Trixie from their home to the North Deering Animal Hospital on Friday morning to give her one last farewell, police said.

