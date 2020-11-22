SCARBOROUGH – David William Tordoff, 73, passed away at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough on Nov. 17, 2020. David was born on Jan. 26, 1947 in Lawrence, Mass. to John and Ada Broughton Tordoff.

David graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1965.

After his first year at University of Maine at Portland, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1966. He was discharged in 1970 and continued to serve in the U.S. Naval Reserve in Portland until he was discharged in 1978 as Quartermaster First Class.

David graduated from the University of Maine in Portland with a bachelor’s degree in history and education in 1973. He also earned an associate degree in Marine Sciences from Southern Maine Vocational Institute in South Portland.

In 1976 he began working for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Lexington and later Boston, Mass. where he held many positions. David retired from the EPA in 2002.

In his earlier years, David was active at Peoples United Methodist Church in South Portland. Upon retirement, he was able to continue his love and dedication to the Lord at the York-Ogunquit United Methodist Church in York.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Ada Tordoff; and his nephew, Mark Tordoff.

David is survived by his siblings, Arthur Tordoff and his wife, Marlene, of South Portland, Frank Tordoff and his wife, Nancy, of Madison, Conn., Judy Aiken and her husband, Paul, of Portland, and Nancy Olson and her husband, Scott, of South Portland. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and cousins.

David’s family acknowledges and appreciates the compassionate care given to him by the staff of the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.

Due to COVID-19, a private grave site service will be held.

Donations in memory of David can be made to the

York-Ogunquit United Methodist Church

1026 U.S. Route 1

York, ME 03909 or

Maine Veterans’ Home

Activities Fund

290 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME

04074-8370

