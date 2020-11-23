It is apparent to me that our newly apparently elected senator is attempting to placate her Republican base by referring to our president-elect, Joe Biden, as the “apparent president-elect,” not once, but several times.
What is “apparent” about our president-elect? A six million vote lead should, I would expect, be enough to prove his election past any question.
Yet Susan Collins chooses to pander to her base, who don’t want to believe the facts. We are faced with six more years of pandering.
Arian Eigen Heald
Portland
