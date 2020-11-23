YARMOUTH — Local nonprofit Artascope is partnering with Gorham Savings Bank to create 200 free ornament-making kits for the community with hopes of decorating at least one large holiday tree in Bickford Pavilion.
Each 3-D ornament will contain the creator’s wish for the upcoming year. Kits are available for pick up at the Bickford Pavilion at 1 Railroad Square, 317 Main Community Music Center at 317 Main St. and Gorham Savings Bank at 288 Main St.
Artascope is holding three ornament-making classes, one in-person outside at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at the pavilion. Virtual classes will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 4; the zoom link can be found on Artascope’s Facebook page.
Community members are invited to participate in tree-trimming and hanging the ornaments on Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to noon at Bickford Pavilion.
