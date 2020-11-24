While President Trump detests being labeled “a loser,” the time has come to more accurately describe him, vis-a-vis his handling of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, as a “mass murderer.”
Because of his failure to publicly acknowledge the severity of the disease, his failure to mount a coordinated federal response, his insistence that the pandemic is “a hoax” that would disappear when the election was over and his arrogance in ignoring for political gain the public health recommendations of our country’s preeminent scientists and physicians, tens of thousands of Americans have died at his hands.
Nor should we forget the tens of thousands who have survived the disease but suffer persistent, life-altering complications or who have lost their jobs and health insurance.
Lawrence R. Kaplan, M.D.
Cape Elizabeth
